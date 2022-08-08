Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,057 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907,645 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Salesforce worth $829,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $193.00 billion, a PE ratio of 184.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.69.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,366,068. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

