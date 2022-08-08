Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 116,729 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,729 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $979,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,090,000 after purchasing an additional 378,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.36. 1,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.