Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 229,265 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $628,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BIP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.47. 1,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,986. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.50). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.