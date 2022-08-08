Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,491 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.27% of Tyler Technologies worth $787,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $419.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,414. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.51 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

