Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $505.55 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701,308 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Bank of America worth $505,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after acquiring an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 335,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,636,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $271.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

