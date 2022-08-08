Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 576,005 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279,664 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 576,005 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $702,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 157,774 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.80.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,907. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

