Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 98,430 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Mastercard worth $1,072,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded down $3.56 on Monday, hitting $353.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $344.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

