Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $68.79. 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,268. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

