Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.81-$6.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.19 billion-$81.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.81 billion.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.93.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

