Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.81-$6.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.19 billion-$81.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.81 billion.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PG traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average of $150.90. The company has a market cap of $350.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.93.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

