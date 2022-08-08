Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $46.60. 408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 387,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXDX. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

