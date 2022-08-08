ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Position Lessened by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,742 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 1.4% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $98,808,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,135.4% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,385,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after buying an additional 2,192,373 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4,827.6% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,895 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,655,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after purchasing an additional 943,205 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8,546.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,210,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,494 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 609,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,549,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

