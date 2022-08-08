Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.
Proto Labs Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,561. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $82.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
