Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLSE. Stephens lowered Pulse Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

