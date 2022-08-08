PUTinCoin Market Cap Tops $1.45 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $145.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,911.95 or 0.99985189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00049136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00028774 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009499 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

