Qtum One Day Volume Reaches $76.97 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $436.40 million and $76.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00017485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00025870 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000925 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,279,524 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

