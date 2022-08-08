Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

Quantum Stock Performance

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 1,402,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $188.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.35. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Quantum by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

