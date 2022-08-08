Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.95

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QST. ATB Capital raised Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of C$26.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.