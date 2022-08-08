QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.88. 39,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.03. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $180.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About QuidelOrtho

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 19.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 169,822 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

