Quiztok Trading Up 7.6% This Week (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $719,296.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quiztok has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,742,092,673 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Quiztok Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

