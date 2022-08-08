Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Qurate Retail Trading Up 12.7 %
Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
