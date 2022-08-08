Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qurate Retail

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

