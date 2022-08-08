Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 116,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,222,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,273,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 1,125,284 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 277,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 83,288 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 201,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

