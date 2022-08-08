Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $12.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

