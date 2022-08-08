Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down to $7.01

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $6.82. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 16,659 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,858,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

