RAI Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $388,647.00 (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.94 million and $388,647.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 185.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.01872592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014815 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.