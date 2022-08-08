Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Antonio Grassotti Acquires 5,000 Shares

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Antonio Grassotti purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,505.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Antonio Grassotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Antonio Grassotti purchased 4,700 shares of Ranpak stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $22,795.00.

Ranpak Trading Up 5.6 %

PACK stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,196,000 after buying an additional 1,516,748 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 58.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 1,000,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after buying an additional 962,336 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,530,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,351,000 after buying an additional 553,985 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

