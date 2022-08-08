Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.36.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of Rapid7
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rapid7 Stock Performance
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
