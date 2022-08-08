Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

