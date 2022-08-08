Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Lowered to $80.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

