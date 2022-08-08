Ravencoin (RVN) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $410.16 million and $28.18 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 295.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.38 or 0.02316533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.63 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

