RChain 1-Day Volume Tops $70,607.00 (REV)

RChain (REV) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $70,607.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,154.53 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003909 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00132158 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035821 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00068926 BTC.
RChain Coin Profile
RChain (REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 675,282,348 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
RChain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.