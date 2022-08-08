RealFevr Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. RealFevr has a market cap of $1.79 million and $12,703.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 265.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.55 or 0.02192466 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014265 BTC.
About RealFevr
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
RealFevr Coin Trading
