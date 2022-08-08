Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fuchs Petrolub (FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA: FPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €40.00 ($41.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/1/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €44.00 ($45.36) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/1/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €27.00 ($27.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €40.00 ($41.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/29/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €39.00 ($40.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/18/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €40.00 ($41.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/15/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €44.00 ($45.36) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/14/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €27.00 ($27.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €39.00 ($40.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/5/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €33.00 ($34.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/30/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €43.00 ($44.33) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/29/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €33.00 ($34.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/23/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €33.00 ($34.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/22/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €40.00 ($41.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

FRA:FPE traded down €0.55 ($0.57) on Monday, reaching €24.05 ($24.79). 25,532 shares of the stock traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($38.56) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($46.19). The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.93 and its 200-day moving average is €25.54.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

