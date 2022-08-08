reflect.finance Trading 27.1% Higher This Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $276,281.62 and approximately $60.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,783.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00132183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068813 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,437,209 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

