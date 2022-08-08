reflect.finance Trading 27.1% Higher This Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $276,281.62 and approximately $60.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,783.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003869 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00132183 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036525 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068813 BTC.
reflect.finance Profile
reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,437,209 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.
