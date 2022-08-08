Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Neil Stahl Sells 23,782 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $17.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $630.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.