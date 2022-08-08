Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Trimmed by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $14.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $627.82. 23,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,719. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.