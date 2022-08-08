Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

RLAY traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,548. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.48. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 13,243.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 89.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 436,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 109,262 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 146,401 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 648.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

