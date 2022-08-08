renDOGE (RENDOGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $215,582.06

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $215,582.06 and $8.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

