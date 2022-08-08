Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.25

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

Renishaw Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33.

Renishaw Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.