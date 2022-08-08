REPO Price Hits $0.0972 on Major Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $15,322.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REPO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.0972 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 210% against the dollar and now trades at $453.38 or 0.01894749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014582 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

Buying and Selling REPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

