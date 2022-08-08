Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AvidXchange (AVDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ: AVDX) in the last few weeks:
- 8/8/2022 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2022 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2022 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.50 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2022 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2022 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2022 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $12.00.
- 7/7/2022 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
AvidXchange Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of AvidXchange stock traded up 0.42 on Monday, hitting 8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,254,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,142. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 7.22 and a 200 day moving average of 8.29. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 5.86 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.83.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 56.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
