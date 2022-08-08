Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

QSR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.74. 52,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,738. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after buying an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after buying an additional 1,186,355 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

