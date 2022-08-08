Reviewing Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) & eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eBay and Sparta Commercial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.42 billion 2.54 $13.61 billion $0.42 112.57 Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 9.62 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 2 17 10 0 2.28 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for eBay and Sparta Commercial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

eBay presently has a consensus price target of $60.89, suggesting a potential upside of 28.78%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 3.60% 24.42% 8.19% Sparta Commercial Services -2,012.23% N/A -690.34%

Risk & Volatility

eBay has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

eBay beats Sparta Commercial Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment. Further, the company provides a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

