Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Increased to GBX 634 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 574 ($7.03) to GBX 634 ($7.77) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 617 ($7.56) to GBX 574 ($7.03) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 656.63 ($8.05).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 652.80 ($8.00) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 591.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 613.33. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 518.50 ($6.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($9.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,838.26.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

