Rinkey Investments Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rinkey Investments grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 289,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,325,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,792,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,428,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,710,000 after acquiring an additional 186,620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 497,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,427,219. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.

