Rinkey Investments Has $2.89 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rinkey Investments grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1,245.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.9% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.61. The stock had a trading volume of 112,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,164,603. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.