Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RBA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 126,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,140. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,411 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,743,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,064,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.