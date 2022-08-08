Ritocoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 105.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $81,039.15 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded up 106% against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 155.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.01902727 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014757 BTC.
About Ritocoin
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,713,384,318 coins and its circulating supply is 1,701,032,788 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org.
