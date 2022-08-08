River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,494 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,453,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

