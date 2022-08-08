River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,197 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 211,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,472,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $177.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

