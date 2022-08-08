River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 854 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Huntsman worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Huntsman Stock Up 2.0 %

Huntsman stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

